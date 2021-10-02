The world was a very different place when William Shakespeare’s tragedy Julius Caesar was first performed in 1599. Back then, the second Dutch expedition to Indonesia (led by Jacob Corneliszoon van Neck) was heading home bearing millions of pounds of cloves, nutmeg and other precious spices, and the Italian painter Caravaggio had just received his first public commission in Rome.
But the genius of Shakespeare, of all of his works and certainly the political thriller and meditation on power that is Caesar, is how the text can move through time; seeming, with each production, to tell us something new about the current era.
For Director Ken Kelleher, it is the way the themes of this play “mirror” what is currently happening in politics that made him want to bring it before the Pacific Repertory Theatre’s audiences at the outdoor Forest Theater in Carmel. “The themes of Julius Caesar are pretty much relatable to every epoch of political history,” Kelleher says, citing fear of tyranny, celebration of civil disobedience and the impacts of civil war as some examples.
Julie Hughett, who plays the role of Roman senator Cassius, agrees. “It really does relate to what we’re seeing – division of country, division of the empire,” she says. “The art of compromise doesn’t exist in Julius Caesar, nor does it exist right now in many ways… Are you with me or are you against me? If you’re against me, then you’re dead.”
This kind of absolutism is reminiscent of the American political realm, yes, and perhaps also of the information ecosystems we citizens reside in – siloing ourselves into social (and social media) groups where there are no dissenting voices allowed. Kelleher has set his Caesar in a more modern version of Rome – using costuming in modern dress – to make the parallels feel more immediate. This is a common practice for productions of Shakespeare, another thing the apparent timelessness of the text allows. “It’s fascinating that it’s this old a play and the issues still exist,” Hughett says.
How audiences will respond to heavy themes in a heavy time remains to be seen when the play opens on Thursday, Sept. 30. But for Kelleher, giving people something to chew on is part of the mission. “Theater has an obligation to inform as well as entertain,” he says. “If you don’t do both, why do it?”
Both Kelleher and Hughett are excited just to be back in the theater, doing the work they love. For Hughett, who has worked at PacRep for over 35 years as a business manager and “resident actress,” it has been three years since she was last on stage. She’s nervous, she says, and excited. “It’s kind of like riding a bike. But is it?”
For audiences with curious, inquiring minds, whether they are new to Julius Caesar or know the play well, the question is: What does The Bard have to tell us this time?
JULIUS CAESAR runs Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 17, at the Forest Theater, Santa Rita St. and Mountain View Ave., Carmel. For more information and to buy tickets call 622-0100 or visit pacrep.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.