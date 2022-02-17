Lewis Black is riding east after two performances in Denver. Just where he is at the moment, however, isn’t clear.
“There isn’t a sign, it’s just grass,” he complains over the phone.
The prairie lands of eastern Colorado and western Kansas don’t offer much in the way of features. Or cell service. The comedian’s voice becomes garbled and the call drops.
When Black reconnects he is in his customary rant mode. “I missed 70 antelope because of this interview,” he says, claiming the tour manager counted them. When I assure him there will be more, he rejects the thought. “There’s nothing out there,” he says. “You ruined my fucking day.”
Black is back on the road – with a stop at Monterey’s Golden State Theatre on Feb. 19 – after the pandemic forced him into isolation for almost two years (he is considered high risk). It was March 13, 2020, when he drew the curtain after a show in Michigan. He hunkered down in front of the television, and he was miserable.
“I was anxious for the first time in my life,” he admits. “I was depressed for the first time in my life. Solitary confinement is a punishment.”
Black has been touring and recording shows or segments for decades. He explains that his primary relationship is with his audience.
“Imagine weeks alone with me,” Black says. “My brain can’t stop attacking me.”
He’s known for eviscerating trends and politicians. Many on the right believe he targets them, which just confuses Black.
“Am I happy with the Ghost of Christmas Past in the White House? No,” he says. “What people need to remember is I didn’t like any president.”
Black rarely devotes more than a few minutes to a critique of the president, however. He finds other issues more interesting, such as the need of some to whitewash the past.
“I learned about slavery in school,” he says. “Hello! It didn’t traumatize me. I didn’t feel less about my country. Have more respect for your children.”
So far the tour has been going well. He’s happy to be out in front of audiences again. The anxiety of a pandemic is on the wane.
“Now,” he says, “I’m more worried about remembering my fucking act.”
LEWIS BLACK performs at 8pm on Saturday, Feb. 19. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $39-$79; negative Covid test result or proof of vaccination required. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
