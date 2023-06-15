Americans are wrongly afraid of Karl Marx (1818-1883), who was just “a normal human being, tormented by boils on his backside,” says F. Howard Burnham, a producing member and “a tiny cog in a big wheel” of Monterey County Theatre Alliance. His upcoming performance is a one-man online show about the father of communism, who “historically is terribly important,” Burnham says. “Marx was the most important philosopher of the 19th century, for better or for worse – probably for worse.”
Because of those boils, Marx wrote Das Kapital at “a very peculiar angle,” as noticed in the British Museum’s reading room. “Some other scholars thought he was a lunatic because he was on his feet all the time,” says Burnham, who himself is an Englishman (of Californian roots) and has a degree in history. Therefore he is “99-percent accurate” when recreating the years 1844-48, which were for Marx the years of London exile.
“Nineteenth-century England was a refuge for progressive liberals,” Burnham says. He attributes Marx’s boils to his supposedly unhealthy diet, plenty of wine and spirits and “cheap cigars that eventually killed him.”
Connecting all performing theatrical groups and theater people from all over the county, Monterey County Theatre Alliance is in its 50s and on a mission to promote theatrical performances in the area. During Covid, it found refuge online.
Burnham’s one-man presentation remains a staple on MCTA’s menu, sometimes happening twice a month. “I have maybe a hundred of them now, I can churn them quickly,” he says. The performance takes place on Zoom and Burnham enjoys a following of “the usuals,” up to 40 people each time. This time, in just 40 minutes, one can learn everything they need to know about Marx and the origins of his two most important works, Das Kapital and The Communist Manifesto.
Burnham has been writing one-man presentations since the 1970s when he worked as an educator in a private school in England. He calls the whole series “History with Humor: Literary and Historical Characters.” Previous editions were devoted to Thomas Paine, an Englishman who helped to stir the American Revolution, and Thomas Babbage, the father of computers.
DAMN THESE BOILS… KARL MARX, 1883 5:30pm Saturday, June 17; a Q&A follows the show. Online. Free, registration required. theatremonterey.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.