Colette Gsell is a 16-year-old senior at Monterey High School seriously interested in professional acting. Her next step will be a school with a solid theater program on the East Coast. But this summer, instead of devoting her months off to acting, she is working at a camp. With the little time she has on her hands, Gsell does not want to live without theater. That’s how Mr. Pearce came to mind.
Philip Pearce is a 90-year-old Seaside resident haunted by the love of theater, who found himself in a pickle. This professional clergyman has been involved with theater all his life – playwriting, acting and eventually reviewing local shows – for many years. He had been forced to put this on pause recently, and was missing it a lot.
Pearce published his first review in the Weekly, he says, in the 1990s. He kept doing it for a few years, reviewing drama and music for Scott MacClelland, a critic and editor involved in various local publications.
“Theater was part of growing up,” Pearce says. At age 9 he saw Hamlet in his native Palo Alto and was an instant devotee. “It was the most exciting thing I’d seen,” he says.
Pearce never considered theater a profession. Instead, he first joined the Navy and later felt “a call to become a minister at an Episcopal Church,” he says. Wherever he went, a minister in London or a missionary in Zimbabwe, theater found him over and over again.
Gsell knew about Pearce’s passion and also that he had to put his reviews on pause. “He was a friend of my grandmother,” the teenager explains.
Pearce’s most recent reviews were published by Performing Art Monterey Bay, a website created by MacClelland in 2013 after he retired. MacClelland died in 2021.
“I decided to become [Pearce’s] intern,” Gsell said. “Just go with him and look at his process. See how he views theater. It’s important for me as an actor.” Gsell will also serve as Pearce’s driver.
“Writing a review isn’t about showing people how smart you are and how critical you can be,” Pearce says, of his approach. “It is about conveying the experience.”
The plan for the duo is to attend a bunch of plays and collaborate on the reviews. Floyd Collins at The Western Stage on Saturday, July 24, is up first. The review is planned for July 25.
FLOYD COLLINS runs July 16-30 at The Western Stage, 411 Central Ave. Building K, Salinas. 755-6816, westernstage.com
