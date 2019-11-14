Real Estate 11.14.19

For Sale: 1094 Highlander Drive, Seaside

$395,000 Recently Sold

209 Grove Place, King City

Built: 1966

Size: 1,883

Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 half bathrooms

Amenities: Oversized lot with a gazebo and enclosed patio room; hillside location with valley views; full-sized basement; separate family room with gas fireplace.

Broker: Oak Shores Realty, 595-9939

$2,700/mo. For Rent

502 Ridgeview Ave., Marina

Size: 1,292 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Large light-filled living room; updated kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove; backyard fruit trees; small pet negotiable.

Broker: Monterey Bay Property Management, 233-7982

$614,000 For Sale

1094 Highlander Drive, Seaside

Built: 1987

Size: 1,462

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage

Amenities: Townhome near the beach; open living area with fireplace; remodeled kitchen; spacious master bedroom and second ensuite bedroom; two private patios.

Broker: Douglas Elliman of California, 277-3026

