$395,000 Recently Sold
209 Grove Place, King City
Built: 1966
Size: 1,883
Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 half bathrooms
Amenities: Oversized lot with a gazebo and enclosed patio room; hillside location with valley views; full-sized basement; separate family room with gas fireplace.
Broker: Oak Shores Realty, 595-9939
$2,700/mo. For Rent
502 Ridgeview Ave., Marina
Size: 1,292 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Large light-filled living room; updated kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove; backyard fruit trees; small pet negotiable.
Broker: Monterey Bay Property Management, 233-7982
$614,000 For Sale
1094 Highlander Drive, Seaside
Built: 1987
Size: 1,462
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage
Amenities: Townhome near the beach; open living area with fireplace; remodeled kitchen; spacious master bedroom and second ensuite bedroom; two private patios.
Broker: Douglas Elliman of California, 277-3026
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.