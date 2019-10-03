$1,042,479 Recently Sold
542 Lighthouse Ave., #201, Pacific Grove
Built: 1918
Size: 2,446 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Condominium located in the just-renovated historic Holman Building; oversized windows offer panoramic ocean views; downtown location with easy walking access to services and the Rec Trail.
Broker: The Ruiz Group, 277-8712
$2,995/mo. For Rent
3 Spoleto Circle, Salinas
Size: 2,131 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; 2-car garage
Amenities: Updated kitchen with granite countertops; fenced yard; washer and dryer hookups; high ceilings; located in the Monte Bella community.
Broker: C&C Property Management, 372-1964
$629,000 For Sale
390 Sonoma Ave., Seaside
Built: 1943
Size: 1,470 square feet
Features: Duplex with one 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit and one 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit
Amenities: Duplex with separate utility meters; 2-bedroom unit also includes a bonus loft; lots of natural light.
Broker: KW Coastal Estates, 224-0020
