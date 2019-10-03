Real Estate 10.03.19

For Sale:, Seaside

$1,042,479 Recently Sold

542 Lighthouse Ave., #201, Pacific Grove

Built: 1918

Size: 2,446 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Condominium located in the just-renovated historic Holman Building; oversized windows offer panoramic ocean views; downtown location with easy walking access to services and the Rec Trail.

Broker: The Ruiz Group, 277-8712

$2,995/mo. For Rent

3 Spoleto Circle, Salinas

Size: 2,131 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; 2-car garage

Amenities: Updated kitchen with granite countertops; fenced yard; washer and dryer hookups; high ceilings; located in the Monte Bella community.

Broker: C&C Property Management, 372-1964

$629,000 For Sale

390 Sonoma Ave., Seaside

Built: 1943

Size: 1,470 square feet

Features: Duplex with one 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit and one 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit

Amenities: Duplex with separate utility meters; 2-bedroom unit also includes a bonus loft; lots of natural light.

Broker: KW Coastal Estates, 224-0020

