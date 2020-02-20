$280,000 Recently Sold
800 Dolan Road., #33, Moss Landing
Built: 2015
Size: 1,566 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Newer manufactured home with a large yard in quiet and friendly all-age park; minutes away from Moss Landing Beach and the harbor; open floor plan with high ceilings, a large kitchen and generous-sized master bedroom.
Broker: Serano Group, 588-1588
$1,495/mo. For Rent
1533 Noche Buena, B, Seaside
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Downstairs apartment located near shopping and dining; remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances; pets considered on a case-by-case basis.
Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964
$309,900 For Sale
651 Heirloom Place, King City
Built: 2020
Size: 1,547 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: New, two-story home featuring quaint exterior detailing; sunny great room; spacious kitchen with large breakfast bar and pantry; master suite on the second floor includes double vanity and large walk-in closet.
Broker: Loneoak Realty, Inc., 902-9945
