$280,000 Recently Sold

800 Dolan Road., #33, Moss Landing

Built: 2015

Size: 1,566 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Newer manufactured home with a large yard in quiet and friendly all-age park; minutes away from Moss Landing Beach and the harbor; open floor plan with high ceilings, a large kitchen and generous-sized master bedroom.

Broker: Serano Group, 588-1588

$1,495/mo. For Rent

1533 Noche Buena, B, Seaside

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Downstairs apartment located near shopping and dining; remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances; pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964

$309,900 For Sale

651 Heirloom Place, King City

Built: 2020

Size: 1,547 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: New, two-story home featuring quaint exterior detailing; sunny great room; spacious kitchen with large breakfast bar and pantry; master suite on the second floor includes double vanity and large walk-in closet.

Broker: Loneoak Realty, Inc., 902-9945

