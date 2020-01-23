Real Estate 01.23.20

For sale: 83 Springpoint Road, Castroville

$5,987,500 Recently Sold

3191 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach

Built: 2002

Size: 10,500 square feet

Features: 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half-bathrooms

Amenities: No expense was spared constructing this English country-style estate, with more than 100 craftsmen working for two years to create it; modern conveniences are cleverly hidden from view; ocean views.

Broker: Carmel Realty Company, 601-5991

$2,650/mo. For Rent

6 Serrano Way, Del Rey Oaks

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Located on a quiet cul-de-sac; bright, spacious living room with peaking view of Monterey Bay; fenced yard; washer and dryer hookups; cats and small dogs allowed.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338, ext. 119

$599,000 For Sale

83 Springpoint Road, Castroville

Built: 1990

Size: 1,305 square feet

Features: Open-concept home; located on 1 acre of land with beautiful trees; visiting wildlife includes deer, turkeys and owls; private well; oversized two-car garage; two wooden decks with panoramic views; centrally located to highways 1, 101 and 156.

Broker: Century 21 Showcase, 905-5802

