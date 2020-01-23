$5,987,500 Recently Sold
3191 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach
Built: 2002
Size: 10,500 square feet
Features: 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half-bathrooms
Amenities: No expense was spared constructing this English country-style estate, with more than 100 craftsmen working for two years to create it; modern conveniences are cleverly hidden from view; ocean views.
Broker: Carmel Realty Company, 601-5991
$2,650/mo. For Rent
6 Serrano Way, Del Rey Oaks
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Located on a quiet cul-de-sac; bright, spacious living room with peaking view of Monterey Bay; fenced yard; washer and dryer hookups; cats and small dogs allowed.
Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338, ext. 119
$599,000 For Sale
83 Springpoint Road, Castroville
Built: 1990
Size: 1,305 square feet
Features: Open-concept home; located on 1 acre of land with beautiful trees; visiting wildlife includes deer, turkeys and owls; private well; oversized two-car garage; two wooden decks with panoramic views; centrally located to highways 1, 101 and 156.
Broker: Century 21 Showcase, 905-5802
