$632,500 Recently Sold
19201 Vierra Canyon Road, Prunedale
Built: 1940
Size: 1,345 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: 1940s vintage Spanish bungalow situated on nearly 5 acres of land; formal dining room; living room with wood-burning stove; separate storage building.
Broker: Blackhorse Real Estate, 210-1830
$1,995/mo. For Rent
1052 3rd St., #3, Monterey
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Second-story apartment located in desirable Oak Grove neighborhood; two off-street parking spaces, including one covered; laundry onsite.
Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964
$389,900 For Sale
606 Brumwell Ave., King City
Built: 2018
Size: 1,942 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Amenities: Colonial-style exterior, two-story charmer; gathering options in the kitchen/family room or dining room/living room; downstairs laundry room with folding counter and half-bathroom.
Broker: Lonoak Realty, Inc., 902-9945
