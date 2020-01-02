Real Estate 01.02.20

For Sale: 606 Brumwell Ave., King City

$632,500 Recently Sold

19201 Vierra Canyon Road, Prunedale

Built: 1940

Size: 1,345 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: 1940s vintage Spanish bungalow situated on nearly 5 acres of land; formal dining room; living room with wood-burning stove; separate storage building.

Broker: Blackhorse Real Estate, 210-1830

$1,995/mo. For Rent

1052 3rd St., #3, Monterey

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Second-story apartment located in desirable Oak Grove neighborhood; two off-street parking spaces, including one covered; laundry onsite.

Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

$389,900 For Sale

606 Brumwell Ave., King City

Built: 2018

Size: 1,942 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Amenities: Colonial-style exterior, two-story charmer; gathering options in the kitchen/family room or dining room/living room; downstairs laundry room with folding counter and half-bathroom.

Broker: Lonoak Realty, Inc., 902-9945

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.