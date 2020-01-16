$255,000 Recently Sold
114 4th St., Gonzales
Built: 1920
Size: 890 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Cute, single-level California Craftsman style home; located just a short walk from stores, a bank, restaurants and Central Park.
Broker: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Time Realty, 261-3758
$1,650/mo. For Rent
820 Lighthouse Ave., #A, Pacific Grove
Size: 764 square feet
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Great downstairs apartment located near downtown, the beach and Rec Trail; laundry area; carport parking; garbage and sewer included.
Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338
$1,395,000 For Sale
96 Oak Way, Carmel Highlands
Built: 1962
Size: 1,668 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Charming, updated cottage on a quiet, wooded street; a short walk from the Highlands Inn and its renowned restaurant; outdoor patio fireplace good for entertaining.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 236-2268
