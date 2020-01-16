Real Estate 01.16.20

For Sale: 96 Oak Way, Carmel Highlands

$255,000 Recently Sold

114 4th St., Gonzales

Built: 1920

Size: 890 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Cute, single-level California Craftsman style home; located just a short walk from stores, a bank, restaurants and Central Park.

Broker: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Time Realty, 261-3758

$1,650/mo. For Rent

820 Lighthouse Ave., #A, Pacific Grove

Size: 764 square feet

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Great downstairs apartment located near downtown, the beach and Rec Trail; laundry area; carport parking; garbage and sewer included.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338

$1,395,000 For Sale

96 Oak Way, Carmel Highlands

Built: 1962

Size: 1,668 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Charming, updated cottage on a quiet, wooded street; a short walk from the Highlands Inn and its renowned restaurant; outdoor patio fireplace good for entertaining.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 236-2268

