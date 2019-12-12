$6,250,000 Recently Sold
30620 Aurora Del Mar, Carmel Highlands
Built: 1980
Size: 3,612 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Amenities: Overlooking two sandy inlets within the exclusive Otter Cove enclave; large chef’s kitchen; remodeled bathrooms; wine cellar; floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the sea view.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 521-0231
$1,735/mo. For Rent
522 Rico St., Salinas
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Apartment in Cypress Landing complex; fireplace; balcony; washer and dryer inside unit; pool; up to two cats allowed (extra charge).
Broker: Cypress Landing, 975-2429
$765,000 For Sale
40 Via Descanso, Monterey
Built: 1955
Size: 1,582 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, carport
Amenities: Ranch-style home tucked away among the oaks of a quiet neighborhood; large windows and skylights; open floor plan perfect for entertaining; many opportunities to add your own personal touches.
Broker: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 809-0532
