Real Estate 12.12.19

For Sale: 40 Via Descanso, Monterey

$6,250,000 Recently Sold

30620 Aurora Del Mar, Carmel Highlands

Built: 1980

Size: 3,612 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Amenities: Overlooking two sandy inlets within the exclusive Otter Cove enclave; large chef’s kitchen; remodeled bathrooms; wine cellar; floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the sea view.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 521-0231

$1,735/mo. For Rent

522 Rico St., Salinas

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Apartment in Cypress Landing complex; fireplace; balcony; washer and dryer inside unit; pool; up to two cats allowed (extra charge).

Broker: Cypress Landing, 975-2429

$765,000 For Sale

40 Via Descanso, Monterey

Built: 1955

Size: 1,582 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, carport

Amenities: Ranch-style home tucked away among the oaks of a quiet neighborhood; large windows and skylights; open floor plan perfect for entertaining; many opportunities to add your own personal touches.

Broker: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 809-0532

