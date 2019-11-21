Real Estate 11.21.19

Recently Sold

9196 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley

Built: 1957

Size: 1,778 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Mid-century modern home reminiscent of an Eichler; wood-burning fireplace; open-beam ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that flow into a large outdoor patio; single level.

Broker: Carmel Realty Company, 626-1300

$1,750/mo.

For Rent

132 10th St., Gonzales

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Small fenced yard; laundry onsite; owner pays sewage; pets are negotiable.

Broker: Cardinelli Realty and Property Management Co., 375-0984

$825,000

For Sale

1025 Lincoln Ave., Pacific Grove

Built: 1961

Size: 1,140 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Home is recently remodeled; open beam ceilings and wood-burning fireplace in the living room; new furnace and double-paned windows; enchanting backyard gardens.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 236-5389

