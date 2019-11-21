$1,025,000
Recently Sold
9196 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley
Built: 1957
Size: 1,778 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Mid-century modern home reminiscent of an Eichler; wood-burning fireplace; open-beam ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that flow into a large outdoor patio; single level.
Broker: Carmel Realty Company, 626-1300
$1,750/mo.
For Rent
132 10th St., Gonzales
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Small fenced yard; laundry onsite; owner pays sewage; pets are negotiable.
Broker: Cardinelli Realty and Property Management Co., 375-0984
$825,000
For Sale
1025 Lincoln Ave., Pacific Grove
Built: 1961
Size: 1,140 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Home is recently remodeled; open beam ceilings and wood-burning fireplace in the living room; new furnace and double-paned windows; enchanting backyard gardens.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 236-5389
