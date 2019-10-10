$1,042,479 Recently Sold
584 Bluffs Drive, Marina
Built: 2019
Size: 2,968 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Ceilings 10 to 20 feet high; located in Sea Haven community; wine cellar; master bedroom includes soaking tub and walk-in closet.
Broker: WCP Real Estate Inc., 440-8049
$4,995/mo. For Rent
3116 Camino Del Monte, Carmel
Size: 1,726 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Amenities: Updated kitchen with Viking stove; fenced backyard; includes detached office with bathroom; open beam ceilings; hardwood floors; no pets.
Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964
$623,000 For Sale
1337 Rossano Court, Salinas
Built: 2010
Size: 2,824 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage
Amenities: Fully equipped outdoor kitchen and bar; spacious outdoor patios; formal dining room; large breakfast island; granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Broker: Blackhorse Real Estate, 206-5126
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.