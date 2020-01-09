$1,080,000 Recently Sold
Eighth and San Carlos, Carmel
Built: 1925
Size: 1,493 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Amenities: Cute two-bedroom cottage with guest unit downstairs; located in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea; spacious patio great for entertaining; fireplace in the living room; laundry in garage.
Broker: Peninsula Group Realty, Inc., 277-4434
$2,550/mo. For Rent
249 E. Romie Lane, Salinas
Size: 2,220 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Quaint Victorian home in South Salinas; one bathroom features a beautiful clawfoot soaking tub; large eat-in kitchen; beautifully maintained landscape.
Broker: Coast & Valley Properties, Inc., 757-1270
$715,000 For Sale
1013 Kimball Ave., Seaside
Built: 1963
Size: 1,598 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Move-in-ready home near shopping and restaurants; new floors, carpeting, tile and paint; updated kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops; backyard deck for entertaining.
Broker: KW Coastal Estates, 419-0111
