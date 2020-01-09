Real Estate 02.09.20

For Sale: 1013 Kimball Ave., Seaside

$1,080,000 Recently Sold

Eighth and San Carlos, Carmel

Built: 1925

Size: 1,493 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Amenities: Cute two-bedroom cottage with guest unit downstairs; located in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea; spacious patio great for entertaining; fireplace in the living room; laundry in garage.

Broker: Peninsula Group Realty, Inc., 277-4434

$2,550/mo. For Rent

249 E. Romie Lane, Salinas

Size: 2,220 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Quaint Victorian home in South Salinas; one bathroom features a beautiful clawfoot soaking tub; large eat-in kitchen; beautifully maintained landscape.

Broker: Coast & Valley Properties, Inc., 757-1270

$715,000 For Sale

1013 Kimball Ave., Seaside

Built: 1963

Size: 1,598 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Move-in-ready home near shopping and restaurants; new floors, carpeting, tile and paint; updated kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops; backyard deck for entertaining.

Broker: KW Coastal Estates, 419-0111

