Real Estate 10.24.19

For Sale: 5900 Via Del Sol Road, Prunedale

$585,000 Recently Sold

1668 Sierra Ave., Seaside

Built: 1974

Size: 1,487 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Wood-burning fireplace; fresh paint and new carpet; spacious kitchen; low-maintenance backyard; close to downtown locations.

Broker: Backus Properties, 262-9730

$1,895/mo. For Rent

301 Monroe St., #B, Monterey

Size: 683 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Centrally located apartment in sunny neighborhood; ocean view from bedrooms; walking distance from downtown and the Rec Trail.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338

$750,000 For Sale

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

5900 Via Del Sol Road, Prunedale

Built: 1978

Size: 1,711 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-garage

Amenities: Located in a serene location surrounded by almost two acres; includes livestock barn ready for horses; raised garden beds; invisible deer fence; chicken coop; pool and deck.

Broker: Chanda Properties, 588-9968

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.