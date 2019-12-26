Real Estate 12.26.19

For Sale: 14610 Lee Ave., Marina

$1,800,000 Recently Sold

3518 Greenfield Place, Carmel

Built: 1972

Size: 3,514 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Amenities: Stunning views of the ocean, Point Lobos and Carmel Valley; sunken living room; eat-in kitchen; three fireplaces.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Valley, 238-0464

$1,800/mo. For Rent

222 San Antonio Drive, Greenfield

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage

Amenities: Nice home with an enclosed backyard; large tree in front yard provides cool shade in summer; living room with a fireplace; dishwasher; laundry hook-ups.

Broker: Bay Property Management, 612-1100

$829,000 For Sale

14610 Lee Ave., Marina

Built: 2016

Size: 2,127 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Beautiful single-story home in East Garrison overlooking a park; large kitchen with granite countertops and a huge island; low-maintenance backyard.

Broker: Marina Beach Real Estate, 869-6754

