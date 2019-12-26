$1,800,000 Recently Sold
3518 Greenfield Place, Carmel
Built: 1972
Size: 3,514 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Amenities: Stunning views of the ocean, Point Lobos and Carmel Valley; sunken living room; eat-in kitchen; three fireplaces.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Valley, 238-0464
$1,800/mo. For Rent
222 San Antonio Drive, Greenfield
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage
Amenities: Nice home with an enclosed backyard; large tree in front yard provides cool shade in summer; living room with a fireplace; dishwasher; laundry hook-ups.
Broker: Bay Property Management, 612-1100
$829,000 For Sale
14610 Lee Ave., Marina
Built: 2016
Size: 2,127 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Beautiful single-story home in East Garrison overlooking a park; large kitchen with granite countertops and a huge island; low-maintenance backyard.
Broker: Marina Beach Real Estate, 869-6754
