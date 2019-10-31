Real Estate 10.31.19

For sale: 826 Castleton St., Salinas

$3,875,000 Recently Sold

8990 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley

Built: 1923

Size: 3,432 square feet

Features: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, guest and caretaker houses, garage.

Amenities: Property includes 200-plus fruit and olive trees, seasonal row crops, horses, hogs, sheep and chickens; located on the Carmel River.

Broker: Bambace Peterson Team Compass, 224-6353

$2,000/mo. For Rent

517 Fountain Ave., Pacific Grove

Size: 750 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, covered parking spot

Amenities: Located close to downtown; balcony off the living room; ample closet space; coin-op laundry onsite.

Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400

$679,000 For Sale

826 Castleton St., Salinas

Built: 2000

Size: 2,605 square feet

Features: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage

Amenities: Gorgeous entry and staircase to second story; formal living room and dining area with high ceilings and lots of natural light; granite countertops and maple cabinets.

Broker: Remax Property Experts, 809-2424

