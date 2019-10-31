$3,875,000 Recently Sold
8990 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley
Built: 1923
Size: 3,432 square feet
Features: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, guest and caretaker houses, garage.
Amenities: Property includes 200-plus fruit and olive trees, seasonal row crops, horses, hogs, sheep and chickens; located on the Carmel River.
Broker: Bambace Peterson Team Compass, 224-6353
$2,000/mo. For Rent
517 Fountain Ave., Pacific Grove
Size: 750 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, covered parking spot
Amenities: Located close to downtown; balcony off the living room; ample closet space; coin-op laundry onsite.
Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400
$679,000 For Sale
826 Castleton St., Salinas
Built: 2000
Size: 2,605 square feet
Features: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage
Amenities: Gorgeous entry and staircase to second story; formal living room and dining area with high ceilings and lots of natural light; granite countertops and maple cabinets.
Broker: Remax Property Experts, 809-2424
