$520,000 Recently Sold
700 Elko St., Gonzales
Built: 1969
Size: 1,900 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Outstanding family home with large rooms; family room features open beams; large pool and workshop in the backyard.
Broker: Affinity Properties, 757-8920
$1,550 For Rent
3306 Del Monte Blvd., #64, Marina
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Great apartment with a small deck; electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator; carport parking; coin-op laundry on site.
Broker: Cardinalli Realty & Property, 375-0984
$1,333,000 For Sale
1060 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove
Built: 1948
Size: 1,810 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2-car garage
Amenities: Deck with views to Monterey Bay through neighborhood trees; back patio features beautiful stone wall with built-in outdoor fireplace; easy to separate for inlaw unit.
Broker: Keller Williams Coastal Estates, 236-7976
