Real Estate 12.05.19

For Sale: 1060 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove

$520,000 Recently Sold

700 Elko St., Gonzales

Built: 1969

Size: 1,900 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Outstanding family home with large rooms; family room features open beams; large pool and workshop in the backyard.

Broker: Affinity Properties, 757-8920

$1,550 For Rent

3306 Del Monte Blvd., #64, Marina

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Great apartment with a small deck; electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator; carport parking; coin-op laundry on site.

Broker: Cardinalli Realty & Property, 375-0984

$1,333,000 For Sale

Built: 1948

Size: 1,810 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2-car garage

Amenities: Deck with views to Monterey Bay through neighborhood trees; back patio features beautiful stone wall with built-in outdoor fireplace; easy to separate for inlaw unit.

Broker: Keller Williams Coastal Estates, 236-7976

