Real Estate 02.27.20

For Sale: 926 Margaret St., Monterey

2,800,000 Recently Sold

7230 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel

Built: 1995

Size: 4,680 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, detached 6-car garage

Amenities: Secluded residence on 5 acres yet close to Highway 1 and Mid-Valley Shopping Center; separate 2,400-square-foot shop includes guest quarters; private well; wraparound porch; three brick fireplaces.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 236-4318

$1,400/mo. For Rent

335 Soledad St., #8, Salinas

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

Amenities: Stylish apartment in walking distance from restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and more in downtown Salinas; close to Hartnell College and public transportation; wood floors; remodeled bathroom; cats considered.

Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964

$749,000 For Sale

926 Margaret St., Monterey

Built: 1920

Size: 1,308 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Charming cottage in Old Monterey just eight blocks from downtown and Fisherman’s Wharf; high ceilings; solar system; large landscaped backyard with hot tub.

Broker: Coldwell Banker, 594-6158

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.