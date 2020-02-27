2,800,000 Recently Sold
7230 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel
Built: 1995
Size: 4,680 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, detached 6-car garage
Amenities: Secluded residence on 5 acres yet close to Highway 1 and Mid-Valley Shopping Center; separate 2,400-square-foot shop includes guest quarters; private well; wraparound porch; three brick fireplaces.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 236-4318
$1,400/mo. For Rent
335 Soledad St., #8, Salinas
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Stylish apartment in walking distance from restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and more in downtown Salinas; close to Hartnell College and public transportation; wood floors; remodeled bathroom; cats considered.
Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964
$749,000 For Sale
926 Margaret St., Monterey
Built: 1920
Size: 1,308 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Charming cottage in Old Monterey just eight blocks from downtown and Fisherman’s Wharf; high ceilings; solar system; large landscaped backyard with hot tub.
Broker: Coldwell Banker, 594-6158
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.