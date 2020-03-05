$649,900 Recently Sold
712 Fairfax Drive, Salinas
Built: 1956
Size: 1,857 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Open kitchen design with six-burner Viking stove and stainless steel appliances; skylights; located near Hartnell College and Oldtown.
Broker: Town’n Country Realty, 262-2400
$4,100/mo. For Rent
81 Via Encina, Monterey
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Hardwood floors; granite kitchen countertops; fireplace; large manicured backyard and deck perfect for entertaining; washer/dryer hookups; ample storage space.
Broker:A.G. Davi Property Management, 373-2222
$2,875,000 For Sale
26270 Valley View Ave., Carmel
Built: 1967
Size: 1,596 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, detached 1-car garage
Amenities: Located on Carmel Point; secret chamber on upper level makes a great kids area; custom woodwork and craftsmanship throughout; hardwood floors; fireplace; outdoor patio.
Broker: Carmel Realty Company, 521-4855
