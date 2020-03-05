Real Estate 02.03.20

FGor Sale: 26270 Valley View Ave., Carmel

$649,900 Recently Sold

712 Fairfax Drive, Salinas

Built: 1956

Size: 1,857 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Open kitchen design with six-burner Viking stove and stainless steel appliances; skylights; located near Hartnell College and Oldtown.

Broker: Town’n Country Realty, 262-2400

$4,100/mo. For Rent

81 Via Encina, Monterey

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Hardwood floors; granite kitchen countertops; fireplace; large manicured backyard and deck perfect for entertaining; washer/dryer hookups; ample storage space.

Broker:A.G. Davi Property Management, 373-2222

$2,875,000 For Sale

26270 Valley View Ave., Carmel

Built: 1967

Size: 1,596 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, detached 1-car garage

Amenities: Located on Carmel Point; secret chamber on upper level makes a great kids area; custom woodwork and craftsmanship throughout; hardwood floors; fireplace; outdoor patio.

Broker: Carmel Realty Company, 521-4855

