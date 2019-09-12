Real Estate 09.12.19

For Sale: 896 Portola Dr., Del Rey Oaks

$498,900 Recently Sold

877 Loyola Dr., Salinas

Built: 1965

Size: 1,768

Features: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Rare South Salinas opportunity for a large family home with big backyard for play or gardening; fifth bedroom has separte entrance perfect for extended family.

Broker: Central Coast Properties, 649-3700

$1,400/mo. For Rent

64 San Miguel Ave., Salinas

Size: 680 square feet

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, covered parking

Amenities: Large apartment with spacious living room and master bedroom with walk-in closet; on-site coin operated laundry; sewer and trash included; monthly water charges.

Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400

$830,000 For Sale

896 Portola Dr., Del Rey Oaks

Built: 1948

Size: 2,050 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1-car garage

Amenities: Ranch-style home on a large lot with beautiful views; a newer addition great room and patio area are perfect for entertaining.

Broker: Coldwell Banker, 521-1728

