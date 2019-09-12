$498,900 Recently Sold
877 Loyola Dr., Salinas
Built: 1965
Size: 1,768
Features: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Rare South Salinas opportunity for a large family home with big backyard for play or gardening; fifth bedroom has separte entrance perfect for extended family.
Broker: Central Coast Properties, 649-3700
$1,400/mo. For Rent
64 San Miguel Ave., Salinas
Size: 680 square feet
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, covered parking
Amenities: Large apartment with spacious living room and master bedroom with walk-in closet; on-site coin operated laundry; sewer and trash included; monthly water charges.
Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400
$830,000 For Sale
896 Portola Dr., Del Rey Oaks
Built: 1948
Size: 2,050 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1-car garage
Amenities: Ranch-style home on a large lot with beautiful views; a newer addition great room and patio area are perfect for entertaining.
Broker: Coldwell Banker, 521-1728
