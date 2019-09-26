Real Estate 09.26.19

For Sale: 1337 Rossano Court, Salinas

$1,042,479 Recently Sold

584 Bluffs Drive, Marina

Built: 2019

Size: 2,968 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Ceilings 10 to 20 feet high; located in Sea Haven community; wine cellar; master bedroom includes soaking tub and walk-in closet.

Broker: WCP Real Estate Inc., 440-8049

$5,000/mo. For Rent

3116 Camino Del Monte, Carmel

Size: 1,726 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Amenities: Updated kitchen with Viking stove; fenced backyard; includes detached office with bathroom; open beam ceilings; hardwood floors; no pets.

Broker: C&C Real Estate, 372-1964

$623,000 For Sale

1337 Rossano Court, Salinas

Built: 2010

Size: 2,824 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage

Amenities: Fully equipped outdoor kitchen and bar; spacious outdoor patios; formal dining room; large breakfast island; granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Broker: Blackhorse Real Estate, 206-5126

