$505,000 Recently Sold
508 Cherokee Court, Salinas
Built: 1970
Size: 1,307 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms; located on a large lot on a cul-de-sac; located near shopping and recreation.
Broker: Century 21 Showcase Realtors, 320-9398
$2,300/mo. For Rent
131 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Second floor apartment located just outside of the Pvt. Bolio gate of the Presidio of Monterey; kitchen includes stainless steel appliances; spacious bathroom; central location.
Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400
$879,000 For Sale
2605 Sandy Clay Lane, Marina
Built: 2019
Size: 2,280 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 half-bath, 2-car garage
Amenities: Never-been-lived in and move-in-ready home; large windows and tall ceilings create a bright atmosphere; spacious master bedroom with luxurious ensuite bathroom.
Broker: Intero Real Estate Services, 408-368-2364
