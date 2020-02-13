Real Estate 02.13.20

For Sale: 2605 Sandy Clay Lane, Marina

$505,000 Recently Sold

508 Cherokee Court, Salinas

Built: 1970

Size: 1,307 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

Amenities: Remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms; located on a large lot on a cul-de-sac; located near shopping and recreation.

Broker: Century 21 Showcase Realtors, 320-9398

$2,300/mo. For Rent

131 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Second floor apartment located just outside of the Pvt. Bolio gate of the Presidio of Monterey; kitchen includes stainless steel appliances; spacious bathroom; central location.

Broker: Sterling Property Management, 643-9400

$879,000 For Sale

2605 Sandy Clay Lane, Marina

Built: 2019

Size: 2,280 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 half-bath, 2-car garage

Amenities: Never-been-lived in and move-in-ready home; large windows and tall ceilings create a bright atmosphere; spacious master bedroom with luxurious ensuite bathroom.

Broker: Intero Real Estate Services, 408-368-2364

