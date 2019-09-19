$410,000 Recently Sold
633 Asilomar Ave., Soledad
Built: 2012
Size: 1,360 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Newer neighborhood; large living room; breakfast nook; granite countertops; a good-sized backyard.
Broker: Century 21, 206-9474
$1,695/mo.
500 Glenwood Circle, #115, Monterey
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, covered parking
Amenities: First floor unit; recently remodeled kitchen; spacious bedroom with large walk-in closet; pool, rec room and barbecue; located across from Monterey Peninsula College.
Broker: A&D Property Management, 372-1464
$698,000 For Sale
1141 Kimball Ave., Seaside
Built: 1958
Size: 1,266 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage
Amenities: Completely remodeled home with high-end finishes; Venetian plastering, travertine and bamboo floors throughout; custom surround sound system and Nest security system.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Rancho, 915-8217
