$575,000 Recently Sold
10 Elizabeth Circle, Salinas
Built: 1999
Size: 1,920 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Crown molding and shutters throughout the home; large family room with gas fireplace; spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Broker: Norm Yop, Inc. Realtors, 206-3554
$2,500/mo. For Rent
24825 Torres St., Carmel
Size: 1,000 square feet
Features: 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
Amenities: Recently remodeled duplex unit; built-in laundry; fireplace in the living room; upstairs deck offers a view of the forest.
Broker: Pacific Grove Rentals, 658-4005
$599,000 For Sale
711 Paradise Road, Prunedale
Built: 1976
Size: 1,440 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Good starter home for rural living; remodeled kitchen with granite and butcher block countertops; two fireplaces; courtyard entry.
Broker: Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Real Time Realty, 236-1800
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.