Real Estate 11.28.19

For Sale: 711 Paradise Road, Prunedale

$575,000 Recently Sold

10 Elizabeth Circle, Salinas

Built: 1999

Size: 1,920 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Crown molding and shutters throughout the home; large family room with gas fireplace; spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.

Broker: Norm Yop, Inc. Realtors, 206-3554

$2,500/mo. For Rent

24825 Torres St., Carmel

Size: 1,000 square feet

Features: 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

Amenities: Recently remodeled duplex unit; built-in laundry; fireplace in the living room; upstairs deck offers a view of the forest.

Broker: Pacific Grove Rentals, 658-4005

$599,000 For Sale

711 Paradise Road, Prunedale

Built: 1976

Size: 1,440 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Good starter home for rural living; remodeled kitchen with granite and butcher block countertops; two fireplaces; courtyard entry.

Broker: Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Real Time Realty, 236-1800

