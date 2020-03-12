Real Estate 03.12.20

For Sale: 931A Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley

$822,645 Recently Sold

412 Park St., Pacific Grove

Built: 1920

Size: 720 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Quintessential Pacific Grove cottage; functional loft perfect for guests, office or additional storage; open floor plan; vaulted ceilings; charming front porch with views of Monterey Bay.

Broker: The Jones Group Coast and Country Real Estate, 917-4534

$2,195 For Rent

245 Hillcrest Ave., #101B, Marina

Size: 689 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Remodeled apartment in a quiet neighborhood; private fenced yard; washer and dryer; carport parking; centrally located with easy Highway 1 access.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338 ext. 119

$2,495,000 For Sale

931A Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley

Built: 1990

Size: 3,483 square feet

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Amenities: Located just beyond the fog line; rustic contemporary home offers striking architecture and gorgeous mountain views; expansive south-side patio features an elegant jacuzzi and pool.

Broker: Canning Properties, 238-5535

