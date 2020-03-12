$822,645 Recently Sold
412 Park St., Pacific Grove
Built: 1920
Size: 720 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Quintessential Pacific Grove cottage; functional loft perfect for guests, office or additional storage; open floor plan; vaulted ceilings; charming front porch with views of Monterey Bay.
Broker: The Jones Group Coast and Country Real Estate, 917-4534
$2,195 For Rent
245 Hillcrest Ave., #101B, Marina
Size: 689 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Remodeled apartment in a quiet neighborhood; private fenced yard; washer and dryer; carport parking; centrally located with easy Highway 1 access.
Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338 ext. 119
$2,495,000 For Sale
931A Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley
Built: 1990
Size: 3,483 square feet
Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Amenities: Located just beyond the fog line; rustic contemporary home offers striking architecture and gorgeous mountain views; expansive south-side patio features an elegant jacuzzi and pool.
Broker: Canning Properties, 238-5535
