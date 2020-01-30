Real Estate 01.30.20

For Sale: 2300 Prescott Ave., Monterey

$565,000 Recently Sold

159 Linde Circle, Marina

Built: 1983

Size: 1,355 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Beautifully remodeled home on quiet cul-de-sac in the Marina Sunset West Community; refinished hardwood floors, crown molding throughout; generous living room with gas fireplace.

Broker: Keller Williams Coastal Estates, 915-1535

$1,600/mo. For Rent

255 4th St., #18, Soledad

Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Apartment located in quiet neighborhood close to shopping and schools; carport parking; coin-op laundry onsite; garbage and sewer included in rent.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, 261-0344

$865,000 For Sale

2300 Prescott Ave., Monterey

Built: 1950

Size: 1,500 square feet

Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Midcentury modern home on Huckleberry Hill in New Monterey; once a main house and guest house, the two were connected and remodeled in 2015; distinctive triangular and loft-style windows.

Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 238-1984

