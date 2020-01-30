$565,000 Recently Sold
159 Linde Circle, Marina
Built: 1983
Size: 1,355 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Beautifully remodeled home on quiet cul-de-sac in the Marina Sunset West Community; refinished hardwood floors, crown molding throughout; generous living room with gas fireplace.
Broker: Keller Williams Coastal Estates, 915-1535
$1,600/mo. For Rent
255 4th St., #18, Soledad
Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Apartment located in quiet neighborhood close to shopping and schools; carport parking; coin-op laundry onsite; garbage and sewer included in rent.
Broker: Mangold Property Management, 261-0344
$865,000 For Sale
2300 Prescott Ave., Monterey
Built: 1950
Size: 1,500 square feet
Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Midcentury modern home on Huckleberry Hill in New Monterey; once a main house and guest house, the two were connected and remodeled in 2015; distinctive triangular and loft-style windows.
Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Grove, 238-1984
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.