$650,000 Recently Sold
650 Meyer St., King City
Built: 2006
Size: 1,234 square feet
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Amenities: Move-in ready home; new refrigerator; front and backyard landscaping; detached garage.
Broker: Buttgereit Pettitt & Davis Agency, 229-9379
$1,450/mo. For Rent
1278 La Jolla Ave. #B, Seaside
Size: 460 square feet
Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Amenities: Downstairs unit located in a quiet neighborhood near shopping, restaurants and public transportation; private covered patio; water, garbage and sewage included.
Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338 ext. 119
$5,995,000 For Sale
1457 Cypress Drive, Pebble Beach
Built: 1927
Size: 6,334 square feet
Features: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 half-baths
Amenities: “Hacienda Mar y Monte” captures the charm of Pebble Beach; home was built as a stable and later redesigned by noted Monterey architect Francis Palms; 2.49-acre lot has riding rinks, stables, paddocks, a kennel and chicken coop.
Broker: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 214-1990
