Real Estate 12.19.19

For Sale: 1457 Cypress Drive, Pebble Beach

$650,000 Recently Sold

650 Meyer St., King City

Built: 2006

Size: 1,234 square feet

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Amenities: Move-in ready home; new refrigerator; front and backyard landscaping; detached garage.

Broker: Buttgereit Pettitt & Davis Agency, 229-9379

$1,450/mo. For Rent

1278 La Jolla Ave. #B, Seaside

Size: 460 square feet

Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Amenities: Downstairs unit located in a quiet neighborhood near shopping, restaurants and public transportation; private covered patio; water, garbage and sewage included.

Broker: Mangold Property Management, 372-1338 ext. 119

$5,995,000 For Sale

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

1457 Cypress Drive, Pebble Beach

Built: 1927

Size: 6,334 square feet

Features: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 half-baths

Amenities: “Hacienda Mar y Monte” captures the charm of Pebble Beach; home was built as a stable and later redesigned by noted Monterey architect Francis Palms; 2.49-acre lot has riding rinks, stables, paddocks, a kennel and chicken coop.

Broker: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 214-1990

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.