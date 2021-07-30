Visuals 07.29.21

Meredith Mullins
Photographer Meredith Mullins splits her life between Pacific Grove and Paris—what a life, right? Mullins shares photos of Paris, but with a pandemic twist. The quintessential cafe scenes and hustle and bustle of the City of Light’s grand gardens are all but absent in her newest exhibit In a Paris Moment, displayed at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). However, that doesn’t mean the show isn’t captivating. View her work until Monday, Aug. 26. Hours are noon-5pm Wednesdays-Saturdays and noon-4pm Sundays. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org.
Youth Arts Collective
The kids (and their adult mentors) are all right. Youth Arts Collective will simultaneously open the YAC Summer Art Show and launch the ARTist Auction virtually on Friday, July 30 through the nonprofit’s website yacstudios.org. The show will feature both seasoned and new YACsters’ work and will include short and sweet videos of the artists behind the work. It’s viewable through October. The auction will feature the works of 50 local professional artists (17 of whom are YAC alumni), all to benefit YAC’s mission. The auction will only last a week, however, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 7.
