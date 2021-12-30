The countdown is on
A virus can rob us of many pleasures of the season, but an evening stroll with family and friends to downtown Monterey to say goodbye to the old and tired 2021, and hello to brand-new 2022 is still on (see story, p. 36). For those vaccinated and unable to hold their horses, the grand finale of First Night will be held indoors. The venues open at 11pm and all the festivities, SambaDá at the Serra Ballroom and Latin Jazz Collective at the Golden State Theatre, begin at 11:15pm, culminating with a countdown to midnight. Space is limited, so a finale ticket (no extra cost to button-holders) is required to get in. Pick up your finale ticket by showing your button at the Portola Plaza ticket booth (look for the signs!) after 8pm. Both bands also play a 10pm set. [AP]
3pm-midnight Friday, Dec. 31. Locations around downtown Monterey; view a full lineup on p. 26. $29/adult, $18/youth, free/children under 5. firstnightmonterey.org.
NYE with an Orchestra
How do you celebrate your 250th birthday? In the case of Monterey, it will be with a 38-piece symphony orchestra taking a walk down musical memory lane. The free concert, organized by Monterey County Pops!, will call back to the Russian presence in early California with excerpts from the Nutcracker ballet; celebrate the role of Spain with a paso doble and the Mexican era with the lively Jarabe Tapatio. There’s also one nod to the Italian immigrants in the Anvil Chorus from the opera Il Trovatore by Verdi, and another to the explorations of Sir Francis Drake to the tune of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Oh, and there’ll be a round of “Happy Birthday,” too. Though the concert is affiliated with First Night Monterey (see story, p. 36), you do not need tickets to that event to attend this festive celebration. [TCL]
6pm Friday, Dec. 31. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St, Monterey. Free. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. 484-5511, monterecountypops.org.
Stage Time
Here’s an invitation to ring in 2022 in style—in the style of flapper-era Prohibition, that is. For this burlesque performance at a classy cocktail bar, guests are encouraged to get dolled up to add to the vibe. San Francisco-based comedian Becca Henry emcees, with short comedy sets intermixed, variety show style. Expect a speakeasy vibe, thoughtfully rehearsed song and dance numbers by Carmel Delights and a feeling of gratitude from everyone on stage to be back in action. “We were set up to have our busiest season just before the pandemic hit,” says Callie McKenzie of Carmel Delights. “There is an energy exchange between the audience and the dancers.” Now they’re back and, like all of us, ready for a new year. Tickets include a glass of bubbly and a charcuterie plate by PigWizard. After the show, DJ Hanif Wondir takes listeners into the year ahead. [SR]
6:30pm doors; 7-8pm burlesque show; 9pm-1pm DJ Friday, Dec. 31. Pearl Hour, 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. $60/burlesque show; $10/cover after 9pm; ages 21+ only. pearlhour.com/nye-tickets.
The Cherry Trio is Back
Here’s your chance to hear baroque violins, viola da gamba and harpsichord. The Cherry Trio (Elizabeth Gaver on violin, Penny Hanna on viola da gamba, Michael Peterson on harpsichord) with guest violinist David Wilson perform music from the 17th century in a program that includes a trio of sonatas by Purcell, Rosenmüller and Muffat, a Marais suite for viola da gamba, and harpsichord solo by Fischer. Typical for the early Baroque period, these works express a wide range of “affects” or emotions—the melancholy adagio, stately allemande, exuberant passacaglia and much more. The Cherry Trio has performed at the Cherry Center annually for 10 years to welcome the New Year. They couldn’t carry on that tradition last year, but they are happy to be together again. [AP]
2pm Sunday, Jan. 2. Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. $25. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org.
Self-Care in 2022
If you want to start 2022 with a different mindset and improve your eating habits and exercise routine, you can find new inspiration during the inaugural Marina Wellness Week. Attendees of this week-long event (with classes on different topics every evening) will be able to learn from experts about how to create an exercise action plan and achieve their personal goals. This event is a collaboration between the city of Marina and Monterey Bay Moves, an outdoor fitness group, and attendees will learn a little bit of everything from weight loss programs to yoga, kickboxing, meditation, stretching and more. If you’ve been waiting to start healthy habits, stop waiting—the time is now. [CJ]
6-8pm Monday, Jan. 3-Friday, Jan. 7; 9:30-10:30am and 10:45am-12:15pm Saturday, Jan. 8. Vince Dimaggio Park, 3200 Del Monte Blvd, Marina. Masks required. $39/individual; $49/family for an all-week passport; program includes two free sessions. montereybaymoves.com.
Whale and Good
Even for those of us whose knowledge of whales is limited to Moby Dick—yes, read the whole thing—Seinfeld and Biblical tales that made it to the public domain (whales apparently feed on seafaring men and errant golf balls), there is something majestic about an encounter with the great fish. Mammal. Whatever. Gray whales were once hunted to near extinction. But now, thanks to multinational agreements to protect them, gray whales are back big time. And we mean big—they can be 36 tons, 50 feet long. They crowd into Monterey Bay during their 12,000-mile round trip migration between the Arctic and their breeding area in the warmer Baja waters. From now through May it’s possible to see pods scouring Pebble Beach or chasing after boaters (no, they are actually bottom feeders), with peaks in January and March. Best of all they don’t seem to mind the presence of whale-watching ships, so they get close. Whale watching tour companies operate from Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey and from Moss Landing. [DF]
