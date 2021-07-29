I didn’t know how crucial cultural festivals were until I started interviewing the organizers and volunteers behind them. I’d go to the occasional Obon Festival or Language Day, and in my head, they were a good place to eat some food and find a cheeky souvenir.
Festivals are also a common ground, a way for groups of people to show off everything that makes them proud of their shared heritage. It could be through food, it could be through dance. Usually, the big public-facing event is for a cause: to raise money for the mission.
That’s what I found in reporting on the Asian Cultural Festival, a project of Salinas’ Asian Cultural Experience. ACE has been trying to buy the Republic Cafe for years to transform it into a museum and community space.
When I asked ACE volunteer Dominic Dursa why that’s important, he reminded me that sometimes, we as a greater community need a place that connects us more than once a year. We need safe spaces to talk about culturally specific issues, like the rise of anti-Asian hate or the “model minority” myth. There are sticky, complicated issues that lie beneath every culture. And in a way, celebration and difficult conversations are two sides of the same coin. —Marielle Argueza
Celebrate: Asian Cultures.
The Asian Cultural Festival—a project by Salinas-based nonprofit Asian Cultural Experience done in collaboration with other arts and cultural organizations—is going virtual this year, to err on the side of safety. The event will draw from different corners of the Asian experience with pre-recorded dance and musical performances, cooking demonstrations (from a former Republic Cafe chef) and historical clips. Pre-virtual launch, attendees can pick up their festival T-shirt for $20 and a food package—complete with lumpia, beef teriyaki, sweet and sour chicken and other treats—for $15 at the Salinas Buddhist Temple (14 California St., Salinas) from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 29. Then attendees can tune in to ACE’s various social media channels to watch the festival from 7-8pm. Details on orders and where to watch the festival can be found at salinasace.org. Proceeds benefit ACE and their endeavors to preserve the historical importance of Chinatown. (For more, see story, p. 28.)
Support: Local literature.
Monterey County is no stranger to writers, but it’s not all John Steinbeck and Jack London. Meet Alka Joshi, Pacific Grove-based best-selling author of The Henna Artist and The Secret Keeper of Jaipur at River House Books (208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel) from 1-2pm on Sunday, July 31. She’ll even autograph your copy afterward. Then after months of staying in park, the Monterey Public Library Bookmobile is back in action starting on Tuesday, on Aug. 3. Their first stop will be at Merrill Gardens (200 Iris Canyon Road, Monterey) from 11:30am-12:30pm and their second stop will be at The Park Lane (200 Glenwood Circle).
Learn: Vicariously.
Peruvian photographer Paccarik Orue has embarked on a long-term photographic project called El Muqui. The visually striking series captures in candid portraiture, sweeping landscapes and intimate everyday scenes of the historic mining city of Cerro de Pasco. Orue’s photos are part of a larger, global, traveling exhibition exploring the toll of the extractive industries called Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss. Organizers phrase it, “the most urgent planetary concern of our time.” See it at the Center for Photographic Art (Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel) noon-4pm Wednesday-Sunday until Sunday, Aug. 1. Unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask. Find more details at photography.org and extractionart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.