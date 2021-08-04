Move 07.29.21

Team up. Get fit.
Sure, you’ve been a member at the gym, but have you ever been a member of a team? Maintaining motivation and keeping accountable is probably the biggest challenge when it comes to sticking to a healthy fitness routine. But having another person can be the key to longevity. There are dozens of teams in Monterey County that play all kinds of sports, run all kinds of routes, walk all kinds of neighborhoods and surf all kinds of waves, if you look hard enough. Into running? The legendary Wednesday Night Laundry Runners are still kicking—err—jogging(?) with at least 300 members. You can tag along for free, or donate $20 to make it official. Or maybe you’re riding the recent soccer bandwagon since all of those Monterey Bay FC promotions around town. There are a variety of adult, youth and children’s soccer leagues that meet up at the various regulation sized-soccer fields dotting the county. Visit facebook.com/salinassoccer to catch a glimpse of the different amateur leagues. Or perhaps you can meet up on the free walk (or moai, as Blue Zones likes to call it) or hiking groups hosted by Monterey Bay Moves. Find a full schedule of outdoor group exercise, hikes and walks at montereybaymoves.com.
