When Chef Michael Pappalardo first got a call from Oscar Alcala in the early days of the pandemic shutdown in 2020, he was skeptical. Pappalardo had been running a small restaurant, Little Sicily, in Oldtown Salinas, and Alcala was the relatively new owner of XL Public House around the corner. They didn’t know each other, but Alcala was pitching an idea: With no kitchen, his bar couldn’t prepare food, and with no food, he could not be open at all due to shelter-in-place orders. So he was looking for nearby food vendors who might be looking for a pop-up venue where they could sell their goods – as Alcala saw it, it would be a win-win.
“I said, if you’re being honest, you’ll come down right now,” Pappalardo remembers thinking.
That worked for Alcala – “I’m old-fashioned, person-to-person” – and he walked over, they met, shook hands and went into business together.
Since then, they’ve come much further than either of them could have imagined. What began as Pappalardo making bar-friendly fare to sell out of XL during the shutdown (sandwiches, pizza, wings) evolved into a more extensive partnership. He eventually sold Little Sicily to Alcala, who in January opened a late-night hot dog spot, Cali Glizzy – another pandemic-era pop-up in XL – that serves plain or dressed-up dogs. Meanwhile, Pappalardo imported his Sicilian-themed menu to Altura Lounge & Bistro, which Alcala opened in February, offering high-end craft cocktails and, as far as food goes, Pappalardo’s favorites.
There’s the Nonna’s lasagna, fettuccine alfredo and linguini and clams – staples of Pappalardo’s childhood in Sicily (he immigrated at 14) and his previous life running Gianni’s Pizza in Monterey for 25 years. Mostly, the menu inspiration comes from his mom (“half-mine, half-hers”), Pappalardo says. The “hers” part comes through especially in his secret tomato sauce recipe. He describes one customer who started tearing up over a plate of pasta: “It just reminds me of my mom,” Pappalardo says the diner told him.
Alcala’s roundabout journey to the local restaurant industry started right here in Salinas where he grew up, before leaving for college and corporate jobs, working for Coca-Cola and car rental company Enterprise. He got burned out, he says, plus he wanted to return and be a positive influence and apply his business acumen to his hometown.
“If you’re blessed, you’ve got to bless other people,” Alcala says.
Despite their different origin stories and improbable meeting, Alcala and Pappalardo share a work ethic that dates back to some of their youngest memories. Pappalardo remembers unloading fish in Moss Landing early in the morning before going to school, then offering his teacher fish when she’d catch him sleeping in class. “I just love to work,” he says.
Alcala says his first lessons in business came as a teenager delivering the Salinas Californian, and one morning arriving – just a little late – to a driveway where a group of men were waiting for him. “They were pissed,” he remembers. “I learned I’ve got to be on time, I’ve got to be consistent. After that, I was never late again.”
Now, Alcala is hoping eateries like Altura and Cali Glizzy have the potential to help continue to turn Salinas’ reputation around throughout the wider region. “In the next three to four years, it’s going to be completely different,” he says.
That difference, at least as far as Altura is concerned, comes in the form of classy cocktails that sell for the same price as a plate of spaghetti or gnocchi – and there is a market for it, as mixologist Kenny Aguilera develops and refines the drink menu, served from a dimly lit bar.
There is no phone set up and hence no way to place a takeout order (although of course the staff does happily pack up food to go). And that’s by design: “People are coming here for an experience,” Alcala says. “They want to hear Kenny talk about the drinks, and experience the attention to detail you’re not getting anywhere else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.