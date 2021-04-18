On Saint Valentine’s Day, on their 25th wedding anniversary, Luis Pérez Vázquez and Elvira De la Rosa Gonzalez didn’t celebrate with a large gathering because of Covid-19. Instead, they fulfilled one of Perez’s biggest dreams: They opened a deli in Salinas.
For Pérez Vázquez, the year has been what he calls a “full package.” He and his wife celebrated their 25th, opened a new business and finally got their legal residency. Deli-cioso, as their deli is named, opened in a time when many businesses, including De la Rosa’s Elvi’s Cleaning Services, are struggling to stay afloat. The cleaning services business got most of its revenue tidying up large, event-driven venues such as the Salinas Sports Complex and Monterey Fairgrounds. Their work dropped by 70 percent. But the deli is their “American dream,” Pérez says.
Called Deli-cioso – a play on words with the Spanish word for delicious and deli – the name conveys their deli sandwiches are tasty. In addition to sandwiches, they offer fresh juices, salads, homemade soups and baked potatoes. Baked potatoes with beans, clam chowder and hot pastrami sandwiches are some of the more popular menu items. They spoke to the Weekly (in Spanish) about their latest venture.
Weekly: Foodservice businesses have been the most vulnerable during the pandemic. What motivated you to start a business during this time?
Pérez: It’s an American dream. If there is no business in cleaning, let’s start doing business in food. Let’s get it started. Do something to get ahead.
Years ago we were searching and searching, and we got an opportunity during the pandemic. Many businesses have closed, but there are other people who are starting theirs and they come with the drive to open new businesses. More than anything, it benefits the city’s economy so the economy doesn’t stay stagnant.
Why did you decide to open a deli?
Pérez: It could have been Mexican, it could have been pasta, but this opportunity and this place was already available. The investment was little, and little by little everything built like a chain, and suddenly we decided to make sandwiches.
De la Rosa: Many people did not believe that it would work, and it’s working. All people eat and look for options, and sooner or later, things have to go back to normal.
How were you able to invest in a new business when your cleaning business is operating at just 30-percent capacity?
Pérez: We had our savings, and that’s how we started it. There has always been an agreement between wife and husband that when there are difficult times or when there are times when we make money, it is not just about spending, spending, spending. Save it. Put it in the piggy bank. Why? Because you never know when difficult times will come and from where you’ll get resources and draw money for what you need.
De la Rosa: It is a habit that we are also instilling in our children, the idea that in this life we have to save. If we earn $100, for example, save $50.
What was the hardest part of creating Deli-cioso?
Pérez: Getting the permits. Everything was closed. The city of Salinas closed its doors and everything was done by phone – if they answered. If not, it was online. Before, it was as easy as going to the office and making a direct payment. Right now that’s not possible.
What are your business goals?
Pérez: We hope it is going to be a success. Since we opened, we have had that mentality. Give it all an open path.
What advice would you give during the current climate to new business owners?
De la Rosa: Patience, a lot of patience. Do not despair. We will move forward. You should have faith that all this is going back to normal little by little and everything will get better.
Pérez: These are difficult times for everyone and in all sectors. It affected us terribly, but we are working people who keep fighting and we have kept going with life.
DELI-CIOSO is open from 9am-7pm daily. Located at 1939 Natividad Road, Salinas. 998-8314.
