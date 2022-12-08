Attention barbecue lovers: Before you book your next trip to Texas, Kansas City or Memphis in search of the most succulent-tasting meats on the planet, you might want to look local. Because according to the esteemed judges at the 2022 World Food Championships, the best ribs in the country are made right here on the Central Coast.
Showoff California Craft BBQ, a local catering business run by Hondo Hernandez, is fresh off a first-place finish in the rib category at last month’s national competition in Dallas. In a field that started with nearly 350 contestants, Showoff made the cut into the top 40 overall, and then cooked, smoked and sauced their way into becoming the Reserve Grand Champion (second place overall) in the barbecue category.
“It’s an incredible feeling, honestly,” says Hernandez, a native of Salinas. “To be out there competing with teams from all over the country is an honor in itself, but to take home second place is something we’re extremely proud of.”
On the national scale, nobody on the competitive barbecue circuit really takes California seriously. While California may know how to party, there isn’t yet broad awareness that we can also throw it down in the kitchen and on the backyard smoker.
“We were the only team from California that qualified for this competition, and that means a lot to us,” Hernandez says. “There’s a reason why we call it a California craft barbecue. We take certain elements of West Coast California cooking styles and weave it into our recipes, and it’s really cool that the judges and our peers are starting to take notice.”
The judges he’s referring to are a chosen panel of barbecue legends like Famous Dave Anderson, Tuffy Stone and Harry Soo. All agree that Showoff can hang with the big boys.
“We are best known for our brisket, but we won for our ribs,” says Hernandez. “So that right there tells me that we can do different things very well. It just adds to my confidence in what I’m doing.”
Like many Central Coast residents, Hernandez’s childhood included more than a few backyard cookouts. Memories of great food shared with family and friends in the smoke-filled air led to his eventual choice of profession, he says.
“I’ve always enjoyed outdoor cooking,” Hernandez says. “I just kept cooking for friends and family and they kept telling me how good it was, and that I should open a restaurant or something.”
So Hernandez kept at it. While being mentored in Texas by respected pitmasters and chefs, he began entering local competitions. The notoriety led to a job as the pitmaster for Stonie’s in South Salinas.
Ultimately, though, the unyielding schedule of restaurant life didn’t suit Hernandez, and with the support of his wife, Jocelyn, the Hernandezes decided to take the leap and purchase a state-of-the-art food truck that now doubles as a smoker on wheels.
So far, the results have been outstanding. The pork spare ribs are cooked to perfection, which is not fall-off-the-bone, but as close as you can get to it. The brisket, rubbed and smoked for hours, offers a rich and unique rendering of meat that you simply don’t find around here. It is quality, authentic barbecue, with just a hint of California. And don’t forget to save room for the sides – jalapeño bacon mac or fresh corn pudding, anyone?
“I definitely learned a lot during my time in Texas,” Hernandez says. “But my style isn’t Texas style, it’s California style. There’s a little Hispanic influence and flavor as well. But it’s truly a craft-style barbecue.”
Whatever the influence, Showoff knows how to show off. Fresh off a successful season on the competitive circuit, Showoff is dropping anchor on the rolling smoker.
“We’re done with the competition season and we’re excited to hit the streets here locally,” Hernandez says. “This is where we want to be.”
