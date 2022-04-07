Opening a new business can be taxing, both physically and emotionally. Still, it’s hard to feel empathy with Roslyn Anderson. After all, to ready Vin Wine Bar + Bottle Boutique for its firsts guests, Anderson was forced to seek out and sample California wine.
The concept behind her shop is to represent labels people might not encounter – wines from the state’s small producers. “I have a California palate,” Anderson explains. “We’re inclusive of all California AVAs.” Vin is meant as a wine adventure without the fuss of travel. Anderson offers tastings bolstered by charcuterie trays from Seaside’s popular The Meatery or treats from Sweet Elena’s in Sand City and sells by the bottle. It’s not daringly different, except that Vin is a cozy space and the selection is the result of personal contact with winemakers.
There are award-winning wineries across the state in nooks of Lake County, Mendocino County and other places on the fringes of the palatial attractions. Anderson finds them. Her offerings will change as wines become available. For now, there are no Monterey County labels on Vin’s list as they can be more readily sourced here. But, she points out, “I’m trying to support local as much as I can.”
Vin opened not so quietly a few weeks ago. It was a soft opening, but people found the place. Anderson and her small crew quickly became busy. A grand opening happens on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.