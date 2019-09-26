Other Brother Beer Co. is still under construction on Broadway Avenue in Seaside, but a few of the new brewery’s products are out there, pouring at select places like The Oven (down the block in Seaside) and Pearl Hour in Monterey.
Why not wait until the tap room opens? Find their Super Custom Common Ale and the answer will be clear. The California steam-style ale is malt forward, expressing naturally sweet wheat and husky rye. Yet there is a peppery spice and backlash of juniper that shimmies through, so the finish is robust. A hint of citrus brightens the sip.
What all of that amounts to is an ale in balance – rich and radiant, crisp yet hefty enough to stand up to a meal. And at 5.8 percent alcohol, it’s able to flex some muscle, as well.
Putting the flavor profile on a tightrope and walking it with such confidence is a feat. But brewer Kevin Brown is an Alvarado Street veteran, so Other Brother starts off in good stead. And they have other brews available.But the common ale is a good starting point, if you want an idea of what awaits when the tap room opens.
OTHER BROTHER BEER CO. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. theotherbrothercompany.com
