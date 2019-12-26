New Year’s Eve custom demands that we toast with bubbles. Another tradition, also part of common practice, involves quantities of alcohol and a nauseous start to New Year’s Day.
But there are ways to observe the first while avoiding the effects of the second. While many establishments offer well-crafted nonalcoholic drinks – mocktails – not all meet the sparkling needs.
The simply named Cinnamon Chile Cranberry at Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse is started with soda, so there’s a gentle effervescence that is even more refreshing thanks to a dose of freshly squeezed lemon. It’s the play between fruit and spices that truly stands out, however – earthy, with a toasty warmth from which rises a biting heat. The chile clings to your palate, smoldering like Red Hots and giving the blush of cranberry an almost candied note. At the same time, the spices work to tame the tart bitterness of the juice, so the whole becomes a pleasant hum of sweet and heat in the guise of a crisp and light spritzer.
SEVENTH & DOLORES STEAKHOUSE, Seventh and Dolores, Carmel. 293-7600, 7dsteakhouse.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.