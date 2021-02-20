People have strong opinions about bagels. Of all possible bread products, really, bagels elicit a kind of fanatical devotion. It’s all in the water, some say: and this means bagels outside New York are inherently inferior. No, others counter: use proper technique and it won’t matter where you’re geographically located. Toasting a bagel is an unnatural sin against that bagel, some say. Stop being so precious and enjoy the carbs, others counter. This fierce debate makes wading into the waters of bagel criticism a little intimidating – one gets the sense that people will go to great lengths to defend, and obtain, their preferred version.
Take, for example, this recent post to the Monterey Bay forum of the social media site Reddit. “Would anyone with a DOD pass be interested in picking something up at Einstein Bagels once or twice a month and meeting me at a gate?” the poster asked, linking to a location of the bagel chain that is actually inside the Presidio of Monterey and thus requires Presidio credentials to access. “Happy to compensate whatever you think that’d be worth. Sorry for the odd request… the rest of the bagels around here are really terrible.”
The post inspired a litany of responses, many chiming in with their preferred local bagel joint.
“I’d be happy to help, but I adamantly disagree,” one person responded. “There are way better bagels than Einstein’s around.”
Inspired by this conversation, and a little asking around of our own, the Weekly set out to sample some of Monterey County’s favorite bagels.
The Bagel Corner
(818 Park Row, Salinas). Located just off South Main Street in Salinas, this simple spot has all the classics, plus bagel breakfast sandwiches and a variety of deli items. On Saturday mornings, a line of patrons waits patiently for their orders. The bagel itself is soft and chewy, if a little lightly baked.
The Bagel Bakery
(numerous locations). This long-standing local chain, with locations in Carmel, Sand City, Monterey, Salinas and more, often wins Best Of awards, including from readers of this very newspaper. But among resident bagel enthusiasts, on Reddit and beyond, the whispered rumor is that these bagels aren’t what they used to be. The reason for this (real or perceived) decline in quality is anyone’s guess, but our taste-test revealed a decidedly over-kneaded bagel. What The Bagel Bakery may lack in quality, though, it makes up for in sheer convenience – you’re never too far from one.
The Bagel Kitchen
(1132 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove). This former Bagel Bakery location was taken over by the Bagel Kitchen in 2016 and turned trendy, complete with a white tile wall and a neon sign reading “good bagels only.” The shop specializes in bagel sandwiches featuring lots of avocado – the most popular sandwiches are the Big Sur (fried eggs, feta cheese, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and avocado), the Lumberjack (fried eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, potatoes and bell pepper) and the Heart Attack (fried eggs, spicy sausage links, bacon and cheddar). They also make gluten-free bagels. The Bagel Kitchen bagel has a distinctive shape compared to the others – thinner with a bigger hole – more Montreal than New York style.
Marina Donuts and Bagels
(266 Reservation Road, #H, Marina). In asking around about the best local bagels, one name comes up again and again and again: Marina Donuts and Bagels. And we’ve got to say… we get it. Of all the bagels on this list, the one from Marina Donuts and Bagels hews closest to ideal. It is lightly browned on the outside while remaining soft, fluffy and chewy on the inside.
To Kes Harper, who lives in Santa Cruz but grew up eating bagels here, the bustling, early-morning crowd at Marina Donuts and Bagels is “exactly what you want in a bagel/donut/coffee shop combo.” His other favorite bit? “They are extremely generous in their cream cheese spreading. (Almost as if they are showing off).” The donuts are good too.
And what of our Redditor with the hankering for Einstein’s?
He’s got some connections on the “inside” now.
