When Trevor Peterson conceived of Bixby Dry Gin – a small-batch spirit from his Lloyd Distillery in Gonzales – he wanted it to evoke the sensation of a hike in Big Sur, particularly on the nose. With aromas of sage and meadow grass, hints of bark and dusty spice prominent alongside orange zest and soft pine, there’s reason to suggest he succeeded nicely (although he admits it took him almost 60 attempts).
Peterson forages some of the ingredients from Central Coast wildlands. He picks others from his own garden. And, yes, he does purchase a few. But the botanical combination of sage, bay leaf, chamomile, elderflower, coriander and more that goes into Bixby Dry Gin produces a neatly balanced spirit – fruit forward, but with a reserve of rose petals, and split wood to bring depth. A dusty spice rises mid-palate, with a peppery bite. Sage haunts the whole sip, with juniper slipping into the distance.
The savory undertone is gentle and elusive and keeps you chasing the gin. And that’s truly Big Sur in a bottle, with an exclamation mark.
LLOYD DISTILLERY, 425 Alta St. #15, Gonzales. (805) 748-6277, lloyddistillery.com
