In The Kitchen 02.20.20
Nic Coury

Though she wouldn’t truly consider herself a mad scientist while creating batches of craft beer, East Salinas-brewer Marlene Garcia, might as well be. She has made beers with the ubiquitous chile-lime seasoning Tajín, trisabor (neapolitan) pudding, vegan donuts of varying flavors, and the Instagram-worthy BEIBEI, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch IPA. Is there a method to her madness? Yes, and it’ll all be on display at the highly anticipated brick-and-mortar location for Brew-N-Krew.

Weekly: Do you ever just look at your pantry and become inspired?

Garcia: Not lately. I have become inspired by my daughter’s marshmallows. Marshmallows can make a good hazy IPA. It makes it creamier with a better mouthfeel instead of just using lactose. I think it would be interesting and different.

What inspires you right now?

When I go to Starbucks I look at all the syrups and start to think about different flavor combinations. For example, blueberry and lavender. I think, “Oh, chocolate and blueberries is a good combo, but lavender has a nice kick to it.” We use lavender in one of our tea beers, so we know what it could taste like.

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

Any critiques so far? Inspiring words from your fans?

I get “Oh, you’ll never be like that brewery over there,” or “you’re an amateaur.” I’m like, we arenew at this. But fuck, I’m changing the narrative. I’m going to open this brewery and if they can’t see what we’re trying to build, fine. But we’re trying.

What do you want to drink right now?

Honestly, I could go for an ice-cold Stella [Artois]. I’m not even a beer person, either. I won’t text my friends and ask them, “Hey, let’s go out for beers.” I’m a hard liquor person, but I’ve been craving a Stella.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Marielle Argueza is a staff writer and calendar editor for the Weekly. She covers education, immigration and culture. Additionally, she covers the areas of Marina and South County. She occasionally writes about food and runs the internship program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.