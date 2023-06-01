On most days, 89 degrees and a bright sun with little shade would be tolerable, especially in the countryside near Toronto, Canada. But Samantha Pelayo was surrounded by fire – open, wood-burning pits, grills and smokers. And then there was the clock, seeming to tick down far too rapidly for comfort as she hustled from one roaring hearth to another.
The setting was an episode of Fire Masters, a chef competition airing on Food Network in Canada and the Cooking Channel in the U.S. Pelayo, a station chef at Foray in Carmel, had already won two rounds and now she was pitted against one of the judges, veteran chef Nicole Gomes, in the final, with $10,000 on the line. After 14 hours under the scrutiny of critics, cameras and the clock, the very air withered.
“It was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Pelayo says, recalling the heat more than the competition, which was rather like a whirlwind – a flight to Toronto, a full day on set, then boarding a plane for home the next morning. She had to catch the episode, which aired originally a year ago, to realize all she had accomplished. “It’s so interesting to watch yourself,” Pelayo adds. “It’s like, did I really do that?”
The young chef has willingly taken on new challenges from the very beginning. She was a 16-year-old sitting in a high school culinary arts classroom in Bothell, Washington when a chef making a guest presentation asked if she wanted a job. Pelayo spent the rest of her school term going to class all day then heading to the restaurant to work her shift. A few years later, she rented a car and drove to San Francisco hoping to land in one of the city’s destination restaurants.
She did. But when Covid shuttered the dining scene, Pelayo came to Monterey, where her boyfriend has family, and joined the Sardine Factory kitchen. The famed restaurant is a proving ground for many young kitchen hands.
“You have to go through those gates to come out on the other end,” Pelayo says.
Now at Carmel’s Foray, Pelayo serves as garde manger, or the chef overseeing the preparation of cool foods such as terrines. But in a professional kitchen during dinner rush, demands are fluid. She often jumps in to help out at other stations.
Although positions from chef de cuisine on down were originally regimented, modern kitchens tend to thrive on teamwork. Even at a young age – Pelayo is just 25 – she has seen the industry change.
“When I started, I was more often than not the only girl,” she points out. Pelayo put up with sexist jabs and racist labels. “You’re young; you feel like you can’t stand up to it,” she adds. Yet after just a decade of cooking, Pelayo notes that head chefs are now likely to quash such behavior. And the kitchen is becoming more inclusive.
“You have to evolve,” Pelayo says. “You do yourself a disservice if you don’t. Kitchen culture is changing.” She credits Foray chef and co-owner Michael Chang for his patience in the turmoil of a professional kitchen and respect for local ingredients. “He’s part of the new wave.”
To the young chef, each night in the kitchen is a competition. There’s the race against the clock as all stations try to finish items and get dishes out to the dining room. And there’s the pressure to bring flavors together. Diners take the role of judges.
Pelayo grew up watching Chopped and other programs. She always hoped to take part in a cooking show. When Food Network Canada reached out to her via Instagram, however, she believed it might be a scam. Even as Pelayo navigated the interview process, “this isn’t real” kept running through her mind. On the other hand, she wanted the challenge.
“It’s important to put yourself out there,” Pelayo says. “I didn’t care if I won.”
But she almost did take home the big prize. Judges praised her side dishes. Unfortunately, while tending so many fires, her steak sat just a bit too long over heat.
For Pelayo, it was all just another experience. More will come, but who knows what those might be. “I haven’t written down what my goals are,” she points out. “I’m enjoying the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.