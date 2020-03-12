Mark Chesebro has a mean streak. Well, not exactly a mean streak, but he taunts us by producing remarkable wines in small quantities.
Take the 2013 Chesebro Grenache, for example. The editors at Wine Enthusiast raved about it to the tune of 94 of those valuable points they dish out – and for good reason. Even on the nose it gives you a lot to consider: wild berries in a fallow field, crushed herbs in a stone mortar, blooming meadow flowers and a weathered tobacco barn surrounded by tangled brambles. The aromas are rich and savory, and only give a peek at what’s to come.
The flavors develop slowly – a gentle waft of wild flowers and a touch of boysenberry. But this deepens into a dense compote of dark berries, reduced until a candied sensation develops. As the wine becomes more intense, it begins to show an earthiness layered with cured tobacco, cracked peppercorns and a sachet of dried herbs. This lingers on the finish and settles into a warm, holiday spice.
You want more, but it’s from a little patch of vineyard that filled maybe one barrel. Only a few bottles remain.
CHESEBRO WINES, 19 E. Carmel Valley Road, Unit D. 659-2125, chesebrowines.com
