There are various reasons people choose to go vegan. It might be for health reasons – as a way to lower their blood pressure, cholesterol or address concerns about heart disease – or because of moral values and respect for the well-being of all animals. The choice might have its roots in environmental activism (about 15 percent of global greenhouse emissions come from livestock), or it might start out of pure curiosity.
If the dietary changes are health-linked they often need to happen overnight. But if they aren’t, the journey generally starts slower: excluding red meat then poultry; then moving into a pescatarian diet followed by fully vegetarian, then removing dairy and finally into a vegan or plant-based diet.
This was the process Salinas chef Maria Gonzalez started on seven years ago. Gonzalez is co-owner of High Vibes Juice Co. and chef of Cali Dawg vegan hot dogs. She never thought she would quit eating meat – her interest in veggies grew out of curiosity and her willingness to try something different. “I started to want to know how it felt, what it was like [to have a plant-based diet],” Gonzalez says.
Maggie Evans, a registered dietitian, nutritionist and certified diabetes educator at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, says a good way to start this transition is by eating less meat – for example by replacing half of the ground meat in a spaghetti dish with beans, or by adding more vegetables to your meals.
If people are changing their diets because of health concerns, substituting a veggie burger, for example, won’t necessarily be beneficial. “These are still highly processed items,” Evans says. Not all vegan or vegetarian alternatives are automatically healthier, she adds – some have more sodium or saturated fat. Evans also cautions that plant-based and vegetarian eaters can miss certain nutrients if they are not watching their diets and making sure their meals are balanced. She says B-12 is a vitamin non-meat-eaters could lack and it’s important they consume supplements that include nutrients we get from animal products – Vitamins B-12 and D3 and iron, for example.
If people are unsure where to start, Evans encourages consulting a dietitian or nutritionist to help during the transition.
Evans also believes labels shouldn’t be set in stone. You can have a mainly vegan diet but once in a while enjoy a favorite food like fried chicken or barbecue ribs.
Change can be hard, Evans notes. “We already have so much stress in our lives,” she says. “The last thing we should be stressing about is our nutrition.”
Gonzalez says that for her, the lifestyle change has been positive. She has more energy now than when she was an omnivore – something she appreciates during her 15-hour workdays. The change has also meant getting creative while cooking traditional dishes. “I had to learn how to cook all over again,” Gonzalez says. While she always used vegetables in her cooking in some way, she has learned to see them in a different light: as the main ingredient.
She says a good way to start when cooking your favorite recipes while transitioning is to think about what veggies you can use to substitute in for meat.
Gonzales also introduced her family to vegan recipes and has made vegan versions of traditional Mexican dishes like pozole. Instead of using pork, she uses shredded jackfruit and mushrooms. When she shares her pozole with others, some don’t believe that it’s 100-percent plant-based: “It’s funny, they swear to me that [jackfruit] is a meat.”
Gonzalez’s current favorite vegetable is the versatile cauliflower, which she uses cooked or raw in a vegan “ceviche.”
She also contributes to vegan pop-ups hosted by Urban Arts Collaborative, a local socially conscious arts and community organization. Their next event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 from 2-7pm at the UAC gallery located at 21 Soledad St., Suite C, in Salinas.
