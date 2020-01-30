Fly Away Bar and Lounge
When Carmel hospitality pro Bobby Richards and restaurateur Rich Pepe went in 50/50 to buy the old Golden Tee Restaurant in the Monterey Regional Airport last year, it might’ve at first glance seemed like an odd fit. But the duo has transformed the place from airport fare to classy, even healthy, cuisine. They kept the staff but got rid of all the freezers, and have started trading in some new menu items.
There have been a few criticisms about what’s come off the menu – liver and onions, really? – but Richards, who’s the general manager, finds that regulars are mostly receptive to changes. (He estimates 50 percent of the customers are locals, not travelers.)
And with additions like crab cakes, it’s hard to see why anyone would object. Crab cakes can easily get too dense and heavy, but these are stacked high with cayenne-inflected crab meat that hasn’t been compacted with mayonnaise. In fact, Chef Yoichi Saito decided to skip the mayo entirely and substitute bechamel. The exterior is fried perfectly crispy. They come served over diced cucumber and avocado – crunchy and flavorful thanks to a citrusy, ginger-infused dressing.
FLY AWAY BAR AND LOUNGE, inside Monterey Regional Airport, 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey. 373-1232, flyawaymonterey.com.
