Parker-Lusseau Pastries & Cafe
The French word “croissant” translates to “crescent,” and while the croissants from Parker-Lusseau Pastries may look a bit more like heavy conch shells than the slender half-moon shape, that translates into more of the flaky, buttery experience. Pulling apart the delicate pastry, the crispy golden shell parts to reveal a soft, slightly chewy inside composed of multiple layers of fluffy dough. The outer layer leaves a light sheen on your fingers and a small pile of gold dust flakes on your plate.
But when it comes to food, appearances certainly aren’t everything. The croissant tastes even better than it looks. A delicate, light and slightly sweet flavor greets the palate with the level of opulence one would expect from a traditional French croissant. Parker-Lusseau croissants bring both the depth of time-honored technique and the simple pleasure you want from French pastries. The browned outer layer and soft inside are vaguely sweet and combine to create a bit of France on the Peninsula. It will be hard to go back to those pale, spongy and dense pre-packaged versions found on grocery shelves.
PARKER-LUSSEAU PASTRIES & CAFE. 731 Munras Ave., Monterey, 643-0300; 539 Hartnell St., Monterey, 641-9188. parkerlusseau.com
