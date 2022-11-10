After Salinas native David Estrada graduated from Hartnell College, he found himself lacking a career direction. He worked odd jobs, and was a teller at a credit union when al-Qaeda coordinated an attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. He found a sense of purpose and enlisted in the Marine Corps, and proceeded to do three combat tours, each nine to 10 months long, in Iraq.
While deployed, his wife would send care packages of dry goods – noodles, nuts, quinoa. Estrada would trade for fresh goods with members of the Iraqi military and local law enforcement, and discovered that he liked to cook – even if his starting point was Spam or noodles. “That started my intrigue from creating something out of nothing,” he says.
But it was only after he returned home, and found he had post-traumatic stress disorder that Estrada learned he needed to cook. “When I feel tension or anxiety, cooking really helps,” he says.
His kitchen was his haven while he was again working odd jobs that he found unfulfilling. His family suggested he start selling the fish tacos they loved, so in 2013, Estrada quit his job at a staffing company and started Dave’s Oyster Shack and Grill, selling shrimp po boys, shrimp empanadas and deep-fried oyster baskets at local farmers markets and Alvarado Street Brewery’s Dayton Street tasting room in Salinas.
But Estrada’s culinary career again took a non-linear turn. A customer offered him a job at the cannabis company Lowell Farms (called Indus, at the time). There he learned the ins and outs of production – skills, Estrada says, that are actually quite helpful in the food business, like managing inventory, controlling labor cost and keeping waste minimal. But after three-and-a-half years, he says, “I was stressed out. My PTSD was kicking in. So I said, it’s time for me to take the next step.”
That step was teaming up with his brother-in-law Ivan Rubio as a business partner, buying and outfitting a food truck, developing a menu, and taking his new concept – called Sabor Latin Fusion – on the road starting about a year ago. The theme, as the name sabor (Spanish for flavor) suggests, is big, bold flavors. That means menu items like the taco de camaron are topped with mango-cilantro-lime coleslaw – tangy, fresh and tropical – and mild mango-habanero sauce.
The flavor is not just in the toppings, however. Sabor Latin Fusion is doing something unique by dehydrating then grinding peppers and pineapple into a powder to infuse tortillas. These additions also add color: Guajillo pepper lends a reddish hue, poblano a green tone, and pineapple-infused tortillas (a lovely, slightly fruity-smelling base for tacos al pastor) are yellow.
These colorful tortillas all play into a meat-free menu that Sabor introduced as part of the Blue Zones Project, which emphasizes healthy eating as part of holistic community-wide health. Sabor became the 20th Blue Zones-certified dining establishment in Salinas, and the first food truck in the whole county, on a sunny September afternoon. “It’s a milestone,” says Genevieve LeBlanc, Blue Zones food policy lead for Monterey County. Of Estrada, she adds: “I have never met an entrepreneur like him.”
The requirement for Blue Zones is plant-based dishes that are not fried, and include a whole grain. At Sabor, that means tacos de camote, with chunks of sweet potato seared in vegan butter, topped with corn kernels, cilantro, goat cheese and tangy salsa. Shitake mushrooms prepared al pastor style in a sweet, earthy sauce mostly associated with pork. It’s topped with pineapple, cilantro and a sweet chipotle sauce – a flavor sensation.
The Blue Zones menu has been slow to catch on, Estrada says – he’ll do maybe 75 of these plant-based tacos in a week, compared to 450 asada tacos and 200 to 300 each of salmon, pork belly, fish and shrimp – but he applies the same care and flavor focus to every menu item. “We’re not going to serve anything that doesn’t have flavor,” Estrada says.
