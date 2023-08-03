You can find David Pasculli comfortably preparing scallops with smoked trout roe at Sierra Mar in Big Sur or honey-glazed duck at Salt Wood in Marina. But you can also find him comfortably eating with his hands. The line cook has worked in recent years in fine dining, but never shed his love for the simple foods of childhood. “I have always loved sandwiches, since I was a kid – I would always order a BLT or a burger,” he says.
The 25-year-old from Salinas got his first kitchen job at 18 at the Earthbound Farm Stand in Carmel Valley, and has spent the years since in kitchens at the likes of the Sardine Factory, The Bench and 1833. He works full-time as a line cook at Salt Wood, and on the side has spent two years developing his own business, Sammich’d. Mostly he does catering, and also makes unusual hot sauces, like a passionfruit option that is bright yellow in color and imparts just a hint of tropical sweetness, layered with heat.
Mostly, though, his passion is sandwiches. As of July, you can find him every other Friday from 12:30-5:30pm at the farmers market at Salinas Valley Health in Salinas. There, he’s currently offering four sandwiches for $16-$17. He rents space to cook at The Meatery in Seaside, and hopes to someday open a brick-and-mortar shop.
Weekly: What do you love about the sandwich?
Pasculli: The fact that you get to use your hands, and it’s not too messy like chicken wings. It’s a nice, neat bite. And the portability, and it tastes good.
What distinguishes a great sandwich from a good sandwich?
The perfect ratio of bread, meat, cheese and condiments. It’s really a balance of everything. That is technically the definition of “sammich” [according to Urban Dictionary].
Your sandwiches are not pedestrian, ordinary sandwiches.
I am taking traditional sandwiches and elevating them. I got the idea of pickled cherries when I worked at Post Ranch. My chicken salad has pickled cherries, celery – to get that crunch and tanginess – and I use fresh herbs.
The seasonal tartine uses Otto’s seeded bread, burrata, heirloom tomatoes and nasturtium. The saffron gastrique is honey, saffron and vinegar, cooked down into a reduction, then there’s white truffle oil drizzled on top.
How did the idea for Sammich’d start?
My first sandwich was the Hash Slinging Slasher, a SpongeBob reference, with Baker’s bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, truffle aioli and hash browns on sourdough. I wrote it down. Then I wrote down 115 ideas and said, “I should start a business.”
Have you ever tried a sandwich concept that just didn’t work?
I was going to do an Earth Day sandwich in April, the Chard-mander (a Pokémon reference). It was sauteed chard with garlic, tomato, pineapple, sage, oregano, goat cheese. It was a really good idea in my head, it just didn’t translate well. The flavors were there, but it should’ve been a wrap.
What’s your go-to deli order?
I love Italian sandwiches. Jerome’s [in Carmel Valley] does a really good one.
Should I be embarrassed to disclose to you that I really like PB&J sandwiches?
I love peanut butter and jelly, but it has to be crunchy peanut butter.
On this, we disagree. What do you have against smooth peanut butter?
I’m a texture guy. And I don’t hate creamy peanut butter, I will eat it.
Would Sammich’d make a PB&J?
Yes, on Otto’s honey-whole wheat bread, with Santa Cruz Organic dark-roasted peanut butter; strawberry jam; bananas – I torch the banana to caramelize it – then honey, cocoa, cinnamon and sea salt sprinkled on top.
What do you do for fun, when you’re not cooking?
I like to do new things and late-night projects – make a new hot sauce, or make a cake at midnight. I am a night owl, just thinking of ideas.
Favorite comfort food?
My mom makes a really good pasta with broccoli, cream and Parmesan.
