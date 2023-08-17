The drive-thru window caters to American culture’s most fundamental trait. The desire for convenience gave shape to the nation’s roadsides as more people began to hit the highway in the 1920s.
At the time, there were some 8 million vehicles puttering about. By 1930, that number had grown to 23 million. Along with the cars came convenience. In 1921, a Texas franchise called Pig Stand – how inviting – opened a drive-in. Its owner, J.G. Kirby, reasoned that “people with cars are so lazy they don’t want to get out of them to eat.”
There are several claims to the first drive-thru window, including a Los Angeles outpost of Pig Stand, which started takeout in 1931. But many food historians credit In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California for developing the concept to its full potential in 1948.
The timing was perfect. New cars were arriving in showrooms after a manufacturing break for World War II. Youth culture was beginning to flex its financial muscle. Americans were about to really go mobile.
What can be found at Monterey County’s drive-thrus in 2023? A brief sampling follows. And it’s not all big chains. -DF
Foster’s Freeze
815 S. Main St., Salinas | 758-6950, fostersfreeze.com
Pulling up to Foster’s Freeze is a little exciting as I whip off of Main Street in Salinas. The weekday makes for a bit of traffic, but there’s only a short line ahead of me at the drive-thru.
I’m deciding between the Double-Decker and the Big Boss – I go for the latter because I love onion rings, hold the tomatoes please. I also substituted my fries for onion rings, happy I have the option to do so.
I’m given a hot bag of food and drive away. My first bite of the burger is juicy and savory, and immediately calls for a sip of cola. Next up to try is the onion rings. But as I reach into my bag, I realize I forgot to ask for sauce. Already on the road, there’s no going back. -KH
3 Mundos Sandwich Shop
2233 N. Fremont St., Monterey |324-0369, 3mundossandwichshop.godaddysites.com
There’s a famous California burger drive-thru in Seaside where one can drive in and out with a box full of burgers and fries – as a pescatarian I opt for the “grilled cheese” off the chain’s famous secret menu – but just a mile away over the border in Monterey you can skip that long line for 3 Mundos Sandwich Shop, a locally owned store with a drive-thru option featuring an expansive menu that includes classic half-pound burgers. True to 3 Mundos’ name there are over 40 different sandwiches, as well as breakfast burritos and quesadillas.
There’s lots of meat on 3 Mundos’ menu, ranging from simple turkey sandwiches to ambitious creations including several versions of pulled pork sandwiches. Thankfully, there are also numerous vegetarian and vegan options. During my last visit I ordered the shop’s falafel burger stacked with housemade falafels, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce on a soft yet sturdy bun.
The drive-thru might not catch your eye right away: It’s on the side of the building, a former small house, with no obvious signage. Look for the small window with a menu tacked below. -PM
Tacos El Jalisciense
1390 Fremont Blvd., Seaside | 920-2172
There are hazards to ordering quesabirria tacos from a drive-thru that go beyond spilling consommé on the car seats – one might, for example, miss a green light while gazing at one’s tacos in the passenger seat, only to be chastised by a symphony of honks.
A chipper voice greets me immediately as I pull up to the intercom. I stall while considering the big, colorful billboard of a menu, before deciding that a handwritten note taped to the intercom itself, advertising the day’s special, is really what is calling my name – quesabirria. “It’ll be a few minutes,” the window attendant informs me. Less than three minutes later she’s back, handing over the goods – a most expedient dining experience.
After the green light incident I opt not to eat in my car and instead drive back to the Weekly office to tuck in. Quesabirria is admittedly not the ideal food for takeout – the tortillas lose their griddled crunch quickly – but after a few bites of cheesy beef it hardly matters. I could be anywhere. -TCL
