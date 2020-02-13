The Crown & Anchor
Waddle your way down the steps of The Crown & Anchor for a drink and I’ll bet you your bottom dollar you’ll get hungry. With the pub ambiance making you feel like one of The Beatles during their Liverpool days, what better dish than a modest fish sandwich?
OK, maybe fish and chips would be more common. But resist the impulse to do the same old thing. This inconspicuous beer-battered delight of a cod comes inside a French roll with – if you ask for it – a side of some awesome onion rings. You get the same crunch of fish and chips, but with a soft pillow of bread to offer contrast.
There is a side of tartar sauce that is easier to overlook than your next dentist appointment. But that sauce is your friend. My recommendation: taste the fish by itself, then add the tartar sauce. After that, try the fish with malt vinegar. Hopefully by this point you’ll have enough fish to try the combination that best suits your palate. An alternative, in the event that you’re avoiding bread for some strange reason, is to wrap the fish in lettuce. It’s still all about fish and dressing.
Being a British pub (and the reason you walked in), beer is a must; I find Smithwicks complements it well.
THE CROWN & ANCHOR, 150 W. Franklin St., Monterey. 649-6496, crownandanchor.net
